Brown Homers, But Senators Fall Late to SeaWolves 4-3

The Harrisburg Senators took an early 3-0 lead but couldn't hold on Tuesday night, dropping a tough 4-3 decision to the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park.

Sam Brown carried the Harrisburg offense, crushing a two-run homer in the second inning and adding an RBI double in the third to give the Senators a 3-0 lead. Carlos De La Cruz also doubled twice, while Cayden Wallace and Maxwell Romero Jr. chipped in extra-base hits.

Starter Jarlin Susana was electric, striking out 13 over five innings while allowing just one run. But Erie chipped away, then broke through in the seventh when Thayron Liranzo delivered a game tying single with the go ahead run scoring on an error on the same play..

The Senators threatened in the eighth after De La Cruz doubled and Brown walked, but Erie's bullpen held firm. The Senators put the leadoff man in the ninth but couldn't move him around the bases.







