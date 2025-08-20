McCade Brown Pitches Yard Goats to Victory

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - Yard Goats starting pitcher McCade Brown fired six scoreless innings and was backed by a three-run second inning, and two-run third inning as Hartford defeated the Somerset Patriots 5-0 on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Relievers Welinton Herrera and Bryce McGowan finished the final three innings as the Yard Goats recorded their first shutout win since July 30th. Brown retired 18 of 20 batters faced and only allowed a walk and single while earning his fourth win of the season. The Yard Goats are now within 3.5 games of the NY Yankees affiliate, Somerset, for the final playoff spot in the Northeast Division with 23 games remaining.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the second inning off Yankees top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange. Benny Montgomery started the rally with a leadoff single, followed by a single by Bryant Betancourt and a walk to Braylin Wimmer. Jose Cordova's ground ball double play scored Montgomery, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. However, the Yard Goats continued to add on with two out. Dyan Jorge came up with an RBI single scoring Betancourt and Cole Carrigg contributed with a double, scoring Jorge and giving the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead.

The Yard Goats extended their lead to 5-0 with a pair of runs in the third inning. Charlie Condon began the frame with a leadoff walk and scored on a double by former Patriot Roc Riggio to make it 4-0. Later in the inning, Montgomery's sacrifice fly scored Riggio, giving Hartford a 5-0 lead.

Hartford starter McCade Brown was outstanding in six shutout innings. He struck out the side in the first inning while hitting a batter. The right-hander then had a stretch of retiring 12 in a row before allowing a two-out single on an 0-2 pitch to Jake Gatwood in the fifth inning. Brown sat down the final four batters faced and finished the night with eight strikeouts, the second most he's had while at Hartford.

Welinton Herrera worked the seventh and eighth innings, pitched around a single, a double, and had two strikeouts. Bryce McGowan finished the game in the ninth and worked around a single and a walk and had two strikeouts.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night (6:35 PM) at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Brock Selvidge will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on NewsTalk 1080 WTIC and on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







