Cruz Splits Through Rehab Assignment in Loss to Hartford Tuesday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in game one of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 5-0.
Somerset was shut out for the seventh time this season and the first instance since 8/1 Game 1 vs. RIC. The last time Somerset was shut out in a nine-inning contest was 7/27 @ERI. With the loss, the Patriots dropped to 5-8 against the Yard Goats this season. All time, Somerset is 56-27 against Hartford. With 23 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 3.5 games in the Northeast Division in the second half standings.
RHP Carlos Lagrange (3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his 11th start with Somerset this season.
Lagrange continues to lead all Yankee minor leaguers in K (142). Lagrange ranks tied for second in BA (.193), tied for fourth in ERA (3.95), tied for fifth in GS (19) and sixth in IP (100.1).
RHP Fernando Cruz (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) struck out three batters, each with a splitter, in his first rehab appearance with Somerset and the third outing of his current rehab stint.
Cruz threw 16 pitches, 10 strikes. Cruz became the 12th Yankee this season to appear with Somerset on a rehab assignment. Cruz is the 62nd Yankee to appear with the Patriots on a rehab assignment since the Patriots became the Yankees' Double-A affiliate in 2021.
1B Coby Morales (1-for-3, BB, K) ripped a single in the seventh inning and walked on four pitches in the ninth.
Since being recalled by the Patriots on 8/7 vs. BNG, Morales has hit safely in 7 of 9 games. Since his return, Morales is 8-25 with 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI and 2 BB.
