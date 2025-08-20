Brannon's Big Fly Powers Sea Dogs Past Rumble Ponies 8-3

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-24, 55-57) took the series opener 8-3 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-16, 75-38) in front of 5,746 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 21-24 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson now has 281 wins and is just one victory away from tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history.

Portland took the lead after trailing Binghamton 2-0 in the bottom of the first. Marvin Alcantara singled and then moved into scoring position on a single by Allan Castro. The next batter Ronald Rosario crushed a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2. A batter later Brooks Brannon roped a single which scored Rosario to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the bottom of the third. Alcantara doubled to start the frame. A single from Castro moved Alcantara to third. In the next at-bat, Rosario peppered an RBI single which extended the lead to 4-2. After a groundout, Brannon (2) jacked a three-run home run to make the score 7-2.

Binghamton scored one run in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Wyatt Young, which cut the deficit to 7-3.

Portland added one run in the bottom of the eighth. Karson Simas singled and then moved to second on a wild pitch. Following a groundout that advanced Simas to third, a wild pitch allowed him to score which gave the Sea Dogs an 8-3 advantage.

The Rumble Ponies took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run home run by Nick Morabito (6).

RHP Caleb Bolden (3-4, 5.79 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking two. RHP Luis Moreno (8-2, 4.38 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings allowing five earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue the six-game set tomorrow, Wednesday August 20 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Portland will start RHP John Holobetz (0-0, 4.26 ERA) on the mound. Binghamton will hand the ball to RHP RJ Gordon (3-0, 3.97 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.