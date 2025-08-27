Gordon's Strong Start, Binghamton's Balanced Offense Leads to Series-Opening Win over Somerset

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (34-18, 79-40) used a balanced attack to defeat the Somerset Patriots, 8-1, in the series opener on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium.

Right-hander R.J. Gordon (5-0) earned the win and recorded eight strikeouts over five innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks. Gordon retired the first 11 batters that he faced in the start. Gordon is 5-0 over his first seven Double-A starts.

Binghamton raced out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth and kept adding to it throughout the game. The bottom of the fourth was highlighted by third baseman Jacob Reimer's RBI hit, catcher Chris Suero's RBI double, and designated hitter Kevin Parada's sacrifice fly against left-hander Brock Selvidge (2-5).

Somerset (27-25, 62-59) got on the board in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from second baseman Jake Gatewood that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

Binghamton responded in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double from left fielder D'Andre Smith and RBI single from Reimer, which made it 5-1.

In the seventh inning, shortstop William Lugo hit a bases-clearing three-run double off left-hander Geoffrey Gilbert, which put Binghamton ahead 8-1.

Right-hander Trey McLoughlin spun two perfect innings with a strikeout in relief. Right-hander Brian Metoyer recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning, which marked his fourth-straight scoreless appearance. Right-hander Saul Garcia pitched a perfect ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game home series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Smith went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs, a double, and two stolen bases, which marked his 24th multi-hit game and fifth three-hit game...It marked Smith's second-straight three-hit game...Reimer went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, and two runs scored, which marked his 12th multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to eight games...Center fielder A.J. Ewing went 2-for-5 and recorded his sixth-straight multi-hit game and his eighth multi-hit game at Double-A...Parada went 1-for-3 with an RBI and run and extended his hit streak to seven games and on-base streak to 13 games...Lugo recorded his sixth multi-RBI game...Suero went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk, and two runs...Suero extended his on-base streak to 23 games and recorded his seventh multi-hit game.







Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.