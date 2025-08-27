Genao Hits Grand Slam, Ducks Win in Richmond, 10-1

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks shortstop Angel Genao hit his first professional grand slam, while center fielder Jake Fox and left fielder Joe Lampe each hit two-run triples in a 10-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond Tuesday night. Akron remained two games behind Altoona (30-22) and tied Harrisburg in the second-half Southwest Division race.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the second inning against left-hander John Michael Bertrand - making his 12th career start against Akron - catcher Jacob Cozart singled, Lampe reached on a fielder's choice, and second baseman Tyresse Turner reached on an error by shortstop Aeverson Arteaga. Fox then grounded a two-run triple down the first-base line for a 2-0 lead, later scoring on a groundout by third baseman Alex Mooney to make it 3-0.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Davis Sharpe began a bullpen game with three scoreless innings, working around two walks and a hit batter in the first inning to set down the final seven batters he faced. Left-hander Adam Tulloch allowed three walks and a hit batter in the fourth inning for Richmond's only run, recording the final two outs with the tying runs in scoring position. Right-hander Zach Jacobs pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four batters and allowing only one hit and one walk. Right-hander Tyler Thornton worked around a walk and two hit batters in the eighth. Right-hander Jack Jasiak worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron extended the lead in the sixth inning, as right-hander Dylan Hecht walked the first three batters. With one out, Genao crushed his first home run of the season left-handed - and first overall since June 15 - to right field for a 7-1 lead. In the ninth against right-hander Ian Villers, first baseman Ralphy Velazquez and Cozart each walked, and Lampe tripled to the right-field wall, scoring the pair. Turner's groundout scored Lampe to make it 10-1.

Notebook

Genao's grand slam was Akron's first since C.J. Kayfus hit one June 5, 2024, at Portland...Fox extended his season-long 15-game on-base streak - tied for third-longest by a RubberDuck this season...Genao and Lampe extended five-game hitting streaks... The five hit batters by Akron pitchers were the most by an Eastern League club this season and most for Akron since at least the start of the 2005 season...Each team walked eight batters in the game...Akron leads the season series with Richmond, 10-6, but trails the second-half series (and tiebreaker), 5-2... Game Time: 3:09...Attendance: 6,561.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (4-0, 1.88 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Joe Whitman (3-9, 5.29 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







