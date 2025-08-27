Aiden Miller Swipes 50th Bag as Fightin Phils Fall to Baysox

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - A battle at the mound to begin the first game of the series between the Reading Fightin Phils (22-30; 47-72) and the Chesapeake Baysox (20-32; 51-68) ultimately led the Baysox to a 5-2 victory in game one.

Strong pitching from both teams held the game scoreless for the first five innings. Estibeznon Jimenez had only allowed two hits over those five innings and racked up four strikeouts. Blake Money had a similar performance for the Baysox before entering the sixth inning.

The Fightin Phils cracked the code and found a way to get on the board to take the first lead in the bottom of the sixth. Nick Dunn delivered a lead off double then stole third after a wild pitch by Blake Money. Aidan Miller walked then proceeded to steal his 50th base, the first time since 1987 an R-Phils player has stolen 50 bases in a season, before Felix Reyes hit a 2 RBI single to score them both.

The Baysox responded quickly and tied it up in the top of the seventh. Brandon Butterworth singled and Reed Trimble hit a two-run home run to make it 2-2. The Baysox added to their lead in the top of the eighth with a two-out RBI double from Trimble off of Andrew Walling (L, 2-5), scoring Austin Overn, who singled during his time at bat.

The Baysox cemented their win in the top of the ninth by adding two more runs to their lead. Max Wagner singled and Tavian Josenberger walked. With two outs, Brandon Butterworth hit a two-run RBI double, scoring both Wagner and Josenberger, making it a comfortable 5-2 lead for Chesapeake. The Fightin Phils were unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth as the Baysox came out on top. Alex Pham (W, 1-2) earned the win after delivering two scoreless innings.

It was still a strong night for Felix Reyes who went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the night. Aidan Miller made history with his stolen base and also scored a run for the Fightin Phils in the loss. Nick Dunn notched one hit and scored one run to top off the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Zach Fruit for Chesapeake. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

