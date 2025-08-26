Amalfi, Fisher Cats Welcome Sea Wolves to Manchester

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-29, 50-69) welcome the Erie Sea Wolves (24-27, 69-51) to Delta Dental Stadium starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Tuesday night. The Fisher Cats return home after going 5-7 on their 12-game road swing to Binghamton and Akron.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats fell 5-2 to the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon, splitting their six-game series at Canal Park. Despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the top of the eighth and ninth innings, New Hampshire ultimately dropped the series finale. New Hampshire struggled to capitalize offensively, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and scattering seven runners on the base paths.

New Hampshire's four hits were highlighted by Ryan McCarty's triple and a pair of singles from Gabriel Martinez.

Charles McAdoo singled and extended his hit streak to six games. Over the 12-game road trip, McAdoo hit .289 with four homers and nine runs batted in. McAdoo's six homers in August are tied for second amongst Eastern League hitters, and the corner infielder is one of six players with 22 games played this month.

Starter Geison Urbaez (L, 1-3) allowed one earned run over 3-2/3 innings pitched in his fourth start of the season. Pat Gallagher impressed with 1-2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Former Fisher Cats pitcher Khal Stephen made his organizational debut for Cleveland since being traded by Toronto on July 31. Stephen allowed two hits and struck out two over three scoreless frames.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi (5-7, 5.07 ERA) will make his fifth consecutive start in Tuesday night's series opener. Amalfi has made 23 relief appearances and seven starts for the Fisher Cats this season and leads all New Hampshire arms with 83 strikeouts. The right-hander has logged four starts in August, posting a 5.14 earned run average with 15 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. His last time out was on August 20 in Akron, when Amalfi surrendered two runs on one hit with three walks and two punchouts over 4-1/3 innings of work. Amalfi worked four scoreless innings before walking the first two batters he faced in the top of the fifth inning to end his night, and New Hampshire went on to win its third straight, 6-2. The Fisher Cats are 3-4 in Amalfi starts this season.

Erie sends Jaden Hamm (2-5, 5.05 ERA) to the hill for his 17th Sea Wolves start this season. Through 67-2/3 innings pitched, Hamm has collected 63 strikeouts to 24 walks. Hamm made two starts with Single-A Lakeland after landing on the seven-day injured list on June 26. He began his rehab assignment on July 22 against Fort Myers and made his second rehab appearance against Toronto's Single-A affiliate, Dunedin Blue Jays, on July 29. Hamm fired three scoreless innings with three walks and three strikeouts against Dunedin before returning to Erie on August 7. Hamm is 0-3 with a 9.28 earned run average over 10-2/3 innings pitched and three starts since he was reactivated off the injured list. The 22-year-old right-hander is in his third season of professional baseball after being selected by the Tigers in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Hamm was coming off a three-year career at Middle Tennessee State, where he collected 167 strikeouts across 150 innings pitched.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 26, 2012- The Fisher Cats finished off a four-game sweep of the New Britain Rock Cats with an 8-7 win. After blowing leads of 4-0 and 7-3, the Fisher Cats earned a walk-off win on a single by Gabe Jacobo. Jacobo went 4-for-4, falling a triple shy of a cycle. He homered in the eighth to put the Fisher Cats up 7-3, but New Britain rallied with four in the ninth. Deck McGuire had a quality start with six innings of three-run ball.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Sea Wolves continue their six-game series with another 6:35 PM EDT start time on Wednesday night. Right-hander Fernando Perez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will make his third Double-A start since joining New Hampshire on August 12. Erie's Andrew Sears (0-1, 6.14 ERA) will start for the Sea Wolves on Wednesday night.







