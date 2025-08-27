Yard Goats Drop Homestand Opener to Sea Dogs

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Jared Thomas had a multi-hit night, but the Hartford Yard Goats lost to the Portland Sea Dogs 6-2 in front of 6,189 fans on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Thomas' two-hit performance included an RBI double in the third inning and a single in the ninth. Charlie Condon's 22-game on-base streak ended tonight after mashing four homers in six games against Somerset. The Yard Goats, Sea Dogs, and Somerset Patriots are all within 2.5 games of each other for a playoff spot with 17 games to play.

The Sea Dogs got a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Marvin Alcantara doubled off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, scoring Ahbram Liendo.

Liendo singled in the second to score Ronaldo Hernandez and give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

Caden Rose hit a solo homer to right field in the third inning, boosting Portland's lead to 3-0.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom half of the inning as Jared Thomas doubled on a rope to left center field, scoring Cole Carrigg. Thomas scored in the next at-bat off Charlie Condon's sac fly, bringing Hartford to a 3-2 deficit.

Portland got a pair of sacrifice flies from Liendo in the fourth and Alcantara in the sixth, extending the Sea Dogs lead to 5-2. Alcantara got his third RBI of the night on a fielder's choice to drive in Juan Chacon and bring the Sea Dogs lead to 6-2.

WP: John Holobetz (1-1)

LP: Connor Staine (2-8)

