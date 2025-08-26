Yard Goats Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual and group tickets for a potential playoff game on Tuesday, September 16th (7:10 PM) are now on sale online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or in person at the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park. Fans also have the opportunity to reserve the same seats with a playoff package which would include the potential first game of the Eastern League Championship series on Sunday, September 21 at 1:10 PM. The Yard Goats are one-half game out of a playoff spot after winning five of six games last week with 18 games remaining in the regular season. If the Yard Goats finish in second place behind Binghamton or win the Second Half Championship, Game One of the Eastern League Divisional playoffs would take place at Dunkin Park on Tuesday, September 16th (7:10 PM), and if the Yard Goats win the best of three series (ELDS) they would host the first game of the best of three Eastern League Championship Series (ELCS) on Sunday, September 21 at 1:10 PM.

The Yard Goats open an important 12-game homestand tomorrow night against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs at 7:10 PM. The Reading Fightin Phils are in Hartford next week (September 2-7), before the Yard Goats finish the regular season in Richmond Virginia (September 9-14).

Playoff Packages start at $38 for Field Box Seats ($19 a game).

Potential 2025 Eastern League Playoffs Schedule (Home games Bold)

Northeast Division Series (ELDS) (Best of Three Format)

Game 1: Tuesday, September 16th (7:10 PM) vs Binghamton

Game 2: Thursday, September 18 at Binghamton

Game 3: Friday, September 19th at Binghamton *if necessary

Eastern League Championship Series (ELCS) (Best of Three Format)

Game 1: Sunday, September 21 (1:10 PM) vs Southwest Division Winner

Game 2: Tuesday, September 23 @ Southwest Division Winner

Game 3: Wednesday, September 24 @ Southwest Division Winner *if necessary







Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.