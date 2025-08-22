Yard Goats Sweep Doubleheader & Condon Smashes Two Homers

Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Hartford Yard Goats swept a doubleheader against the Somerset Patriots winning 4-3 in eight innings, and 5-3 on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Hartford has won the first three games of the series to move within 1.5 games of Somerset for a playoff spot with 21 games remaining in the regular season. In game one, the Yard Goats broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning on a fielding error by Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. which allowed Cole Carrigg to score. In game two, Charlie Condon smashed two homers and had 3 RBI in a 5-3 victory. Dyan Jorge broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning on a two out single, scoring Benny Montgomery giving the Yard Goats the lead.

In game one, Somerset scored the first run of the game on three straight hits against Yard Goats starter Connor Staine. The New Jersey native settled down and retired the next 12 batters faced, including the side in order in the second, third and fourth innings. After allowing a leadoff single in the fifth inning, he got the next two batters before the Patriots got an RBI double from Brendan Jones and a two out single by Dylan Jasso to make it 3-0.

The Yard Goats chipped away in the sixth inning off Somerset starter Brock Selvidge. After leaving runners in scoring position in the three previous innings, Hartford would cash in and score three runs to tie the game on five consecutive hits. Cole Carrigg started the rally, and Charlie Condon, Benny Mongomery, and Jose Cordova all collected RBI singles to tie the game at 3-3. The Yard Goats scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Jose Cordova hit a ground ball that shortstop George Lombard Jr. couldn't handle and Carrigg came in giving Harford a 4-3 lead. Reliever Austin Smith got all three batters faced for the save.

In game two, Somerset scored the first run again in the first inning against Yard Goats starter Sean Sulivan. Jasso drove in Lombard Jr. with a single to left field on an 0-2 pitch. The Yard Goats tied the game in the second inning on Julio Carreras' RBI single in the second inning off Somerset starter Trent Sellers.

The Yard Goats took a 3-1 lead on Charlie Condon's line drive home run to left field, his first of two in the game. The Patriots tied the games with a pair of runs in the fourth inning against Sullivan. Somerset loaded the bases on two walks and an error and pulled even on a sacrifice fly and hit by Cole Gabrielson. The Yard Goats lefty got a double play to end the inning.

Hartford broke the 3-3 tie on a two out single by Jorge in the sixth inning against reliever Hayden Merda, scoring Benny Mongomery to make it 4-3. Condon smashed a solo homer in the seventh to give the Yard Goats a 5-3 lead. Yard Goats relievers Mason Green and Victor Juarez fired three scoreless to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots on Friday night (6:35 PM) at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey. LHP Michael Prosecky will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Elmer Rodgers-Cruz will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.