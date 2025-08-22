Yard Goats Sweep Patriots in Doubleheader on Thursday

Dylan Jasso at bat for the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots were swept by the Hartford Yard Goats in a doubleheader at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday. Hartford won game one by a score of 4-3 in eight innings, while they Yard Goats won game two by a final score of 5-3.

Somerset was swept in a doubleheader for the second time this season and the first since 8/1 vs. RIC. The Patriots have now lost four straight doubleheader games to fall to 10-6 in doubleheader games this year. The losses confirm a season series loss against the Yard Goats, dropping to a 5-10 record against Hartford this year. All time, Somerset is 56-29 against Hartford. With 21 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 1.5 games in the Northeast Division in the second half standings. In Somerset's 30 games since the All-Star break, 26 have been decided by three runs or fewer, while 14 games have been decided by one run. In the second half of the season, the Patriots are 20-15 in their 35 games that have been decided by three runs or fewer.

LHP Brock Selvidge (6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 K) made his 11th start of the season and did not factor into the decision in game one.

RHP Trent Sellers (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 K) made his team-leading 21st start of the season and did not factor into the decision in game two.

RHP Carson Coleman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) tossed a perfect fifth inning in his first game of the season for Somerset in game two.

Coleman appeared for the Patriots for the first time since 9/28/22 vs. ERI when he threw the final pitch of a combined no-hitter to win the 2022 Eastern League Championship Series.

3B/3B Dylan Jasso (3-for-8, R, 3 RBI, BB, K) led the team with 3 RBI on the day and collected a multi-hit game in game one.

Jasso recorded his 25th two-hit game and 31st multi-hit game of the season, both marks leading all Patriots this season. Jasso ranks third in the Eastern League in H (112) and TB (178), fourth in RBI (61), tied for fourth in R (59) and ninth in BA (.276).

CF/RF Brendan Jones (2-for-6, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B, BB, 2 K) slapped a two-hit game in game one, highlighted by an RBI double in the fifth inning.

SS/SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-5, R, 2B, BB) smacked hits in both games of the doubleheader and scored on a hit-and-run in the first inning of game two.

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, RBI, K) lined an RBI single in the fourth inning of game two.

