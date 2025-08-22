German, Baysox Shut out Richmond for Second Straight Night

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shut out the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for a second straight night by a final score of 6-0 on Thursday.

Chesapeake (18-30, 49-66) jumped out to an early lead when Creed Willems hit a sacrifice fly in the third. Adam Retzbach followed with a two-RBI single off Richmond (23-24, 44-70) starter Joe Whitman (L, 3-9), driving in Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Austin Overn to make it 3-0. Bradfield finished the game 3-for-4 and has reached base in 14 straight games.

Nestor German (W, 5-6) got the start for the Baysox and tossed five shutout innings where he allowed just three hits and struck out six. He has gone at least five innings in seven of his last eight appearances.

Doug Hodo hit a double to score Reed Trimble and Tavian Josenberger singled in one more to push the Chesapeake lead to 5-0 in the sixth.

Willems hit a solo home run in the seventh to add one more insurance run. The 22-year-old has four home runs in his last seven games and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Carter Baumler, Alex Pham and Tyson Neighbors combined for four more shutout innings out of the Baysox bullpen, securing a 6-0 win.

Chesapeake and Richmond continue the series tomorrow at Prince George's Stadium. Levi Wells (0-6, 3.09) will take the mound for Chesapeake against Richmond's Nick Zwack (0-2, 1.96). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Chesapeake and Richmond continue the series tomorrow at Prince George's Stadium. Levi Wells (0-6, 3.09) will take the mound for Chesapeake against Richmond's Nick Zwack (0-2, 1.96). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







