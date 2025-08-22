Senators Fall in Walk-Off to SeaWolves, 3-2

Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators came up just short Thursday night in Erie, dropping a 3-2 walk-off heartbreaker to the SeaWolves at UPMC Park.

Cayden Wallace was a spark for Harrisburg, doubling, walking twice, stealing third, and scoring both Senators runs. Harrisburg tied the game in the ninth when pinch-hitter Branden Boissiere singled moving Wallace to third base. Pinch-hitter Phillip Glasser rolled into a ground out with Boissiere getting into a heads-up run down allowing Wallace to score the tying run.

But Erie answered in the bottom half. Ben Malgeri led off with a triple, and after two intentional walks, Carlos Mendoza delivered the game-winning single to right.

Jake Bennett gave the Senators five solid innings, allowing just one run, while Sam Brown stayed hot with two hits. Harrisburg had their chances but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

With Altoona's loss at home to Reading, the Senators stay one game behind the Curve with 21 games remaining.







Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.