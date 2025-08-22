Aidan Miller's Career Night Helps Propel Reading to Second Win of the Series

Published on August 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Altoona, PA) - Aidan Miller's pair of home runs helped lead the Reading Fightin Phils (21-27; 46-69) to their second victory of the series against the Altoona Curve (27-21; 57-59) 8-4 on Thursday night at PNG Field.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Altoona Curve struck first thanks to an RBI double from Duce Gourson that scored Esmerlyn Valdez, who walked then advanced to second on a passed ball.

Aidan Miller put the Fightin Phils in front in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run, bringing Alex Binelas with him who walked during his time at bat. This marked Miller's 11th home run of the season. The scoring continued for the Fightin Phils after Carson DeMartini walked. José Rodriguez delivered an RBI double and DeMartini sped home from first, extending Reading's lead 3-1.

The Curve had an opportunity to score in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded. Gabriel Barbosa took the mound for Reading after Chuck King finished 5.1 innings of work, and was able to work his way out by only allowing one hit and no runs to keep the Curve from adding to their score.

Leandro Pineda and Aidan Miller delivered back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh to build upon Reading's lead. This is the first time in Miller's professional career that he has hit two home runs in a single game.

With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth for the Fightin Phils, Leandro Pineda capitalized with a two-out 2 RBI single, scoring both Dylan Campbell and Paul McIntosh. Campbell singled and McIntosh walked, setting them up to score.

Reading's lead continued to grow thanks to a ground-ruled double from Paul McIntosh to put the Fightin Phils up 8-1 in the top of the ninth. McIntosh scored Felix Reyes who delivered a single on his third hit of the night.

An RBI single from Mitch Jebb added to the Curve's score in the bottom of the ninth. Jebb scored Javier Rivas, who singled off of Jaydenn Estanista then advanced to third when Derek Berg doubled. Konnor Griffin quickly followed with an RBI single of his own and scored Berg. Esmerlyn Valdez grounded into a force out, allowing Jebb to score Altoona's final run of the night before Tommy McCollum (S, 8) struck out their last batter to seal Reading's 8-4 victory.

Charles King (W, 7-5) earned the win for the night after allowing just one earned run on five hits over 5.1 innings of work. Alessandro Ercolani (L, 1-8) took the loss with his three earned runs over 5.2 innings. Both Gabriel Barbosa and Andrew Walling delivered scoreless innings each.

Aidan Miller finished his career night with three hits, two home runs and three RBI. Leandro Pineda also had a strong night at the plate after finishing with two hits, one home run and a total of three RBI. Felix Reyes tallied three hits with one run scored to top it all off.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Blake Townsend for Altoona. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31 against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, fans can find their unclaimed money, thanks to the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Wednesday is a pre-game community music showcase, presented by String Tree. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks. Thursday's is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and Friday's is presented by Adams and Associates. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Blue Ridge Remodeling and it is also a Tribute to Mickey Mouse. The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.