Erie Surges in Extras to Hand New Hampshire 4-2 Loss

Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-29, 50-69) fell to the Erie SeaWolves (25-27, 70-51) at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night in 11 innings, 4-2. New Hampshire starter Alex Amalfi dealt a career-high 5-1/3 scoreless innings before Erie crushed three home runs to take the series opener in extras.

After a scoreless 10th inning, SeaWolves shortstop Kevi McGonigle knocked a two-run shot in the top of the 11th inning to give Eria a 4-2 lead. Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the 11th, New Hampshire shortstop Cade Doughty roped a double that scored first baseman Jackson Hornung, but the Fisher Cats failed to convert with the tying run at second.

New Hampshire starter Alex Amalfi recorded 5-1/3 innings with no runs allowed in his longest pro start. Amalfi surrendered three hits and no walks while fanning four. Left-hander Johan Simon replaced Amalfi in the top of the sixth and worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a pair of punchouts. Righties Nate Garkow and Hunter Gregory were each tagged for one run on one hit in one relief inning. Yondrei Rojas struck out three batters in two scoreless innings before Chay Yeager surrendered Mcgonigle's two-run shot.

Erie starter Jaden Hamm battled through three innings pitched and allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Austin Bergner and Tanner Kohlhepp handled the next five frames by holding New Hampshire to two hits. Left-hander Andrew Magno (W, 7-1) fired two scoreless, hitless frames to pick up the win. Former Fisher Cats hurler and Erie reliever Ryan Boyer (S, 2) allowed one run in the bottom of the 11th inning before locking up his second save of the season with a strikeout.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Charles McAdoo doubles, extends hit streak to seven games

RHP Alex Amalfi does not allow a run over career-high 5-1/3 innings pitched

RHP Yondrei Rojas picks up three strikeouts in two scoreless relief innings

Fisher Cats go 4-for-18 with RISP

The Fisher Cats cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning after third baseman Charles McAdoo roped a one-out double and left fielder Je'Von Ward walked. First baseman Jackson Hornung then drilled a single to cash in McAdoo before second baseman Eddinson Paulino bounced into a fielder's choice that brought in Ward to make it 2-0.

Erie went on to score a run in the top of the seventh and eighth innings on a pair of solo shots to tie the game at 2-2. In the top of the seventh, Erie scored their first run on a solo homer by first baseman Jake Holton, and in the following inning, second baseman Danny Seretti launched a game-tying home run.

After trading zeroes, Erie claimed their first and final lead in the top of the 11th on McGonigle's go-ahead homer, his eighth longball since promotion to Double-A on July 7.

The series continues with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. The Fisher Cats send right-hander Fernando Perez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) to the mound for his third career Double-A start. Left-hander Andrew Sears (0-1, 6.14 ERA) gets the start for the SeaWolves.

Friday, August 29 is Hockey Night, presented by New Hampshire Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement. Saturday is the final Space Potatoes game of 2025, with the first 1,000 fans receiving Space Potatoes-themed socks, presented by Fidium Fiber. The series concludes with Mimosas and Music before a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday, August 31.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







