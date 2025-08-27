Jasso Extends Hit Streak in Loss to Binghamton Tuesday
Published on August 26, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The game began under a weather delay which lasted 54 minutes. The Patriots have lost six of their last seven games. Somerset fell to 3-3 in its Copa de la Diversión alternate identity, the "Zorros de Somerset". Somerset fell to a 4-9 record against Binghamton this year and a 34-35 all-time record against Binghamton. With 17 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 0.5 games in the Northeast Division in the second half standings.
LHP Brock Selvidge (4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 K) tossed a season-high 85 pitches and was tabbed with the loss in his 12th start with Somerset this season.
2B Jake Gatewood (1-for-3, RBI, 2 K) ripped an RBI single in the fifth inning.
DH Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, R, 2B, K) smoked a leadoff double and scored in the fifth inning.
In 21 games during August, Tyler Hardman is 20-for-72 (.278/.373/.458) with 8 RBI, 13 R, 2 HR, 10 BB and an .831 OPS.
3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, BB, K) extended his hit streak to five games, the longest active streak of any Patriot, with a single in the fourth.
In his last five games since 8/21 Gm. 1 vs. HFD, Jasso is 6-for-16 (.375/.444/.438) with 2 R, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB and an .882 OPS.
Images from this story
|
Dylan Jasso of the Somerset Patriots in the field
