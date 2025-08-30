Lombard Jr. and Hess Round up Rumble Ponies to Take Spud Cup Friday

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' coach Raul Dominguez displays "Spud Cup" trophy after game night win

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game four of a six-game set at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Friday by a score of 6-5.

With a game time of three hours and 20 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game for the Patriots this season.

Somerset won the "Spud Cup" by going 2-0 in its Toy Story-inspired Buzz Lightyear jerseys over Binghamton, wearing its Woody jerseys. The Patriots improved to 9-45 in games in which they are out-hit by their opponents. In Somerset's 37 games since the All-Star break, 32 have been decided by three runs or fewer, with the Patriots going 16-16 in those games. In that span, 18 of the 37 games have been decided by one run, with the Patriots improving to 7-11 in those one-run games. Dating back to 7/10, 17 of the Patriots' last 20 wins have been decided by three runs or less. Somerset improved to a 6-10 record against Binghamton this year and a 36-36 all-time record against Binghamton. With 14 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 1.5 games for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.

RHP Ben Hess (5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 K) earned the win in his fifth Double-A start.

Through five Double-A starts, Hess has worked 25.2 IP over which he has allowed 15 H, 9 ER, 10 BB and recorded 32 K. Hess has a 3.16 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a .167 BA. Hess ranks third among Yankee minor league pitchers in K (126), tied for fifth in GS (20) and ninth in IP (92.1).

RHP Carson Coleman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K) picked up his first save of the season and his 16th career save with Somerset, the most of any pitcher in Somerset Double-A franchise history.

Coleman recorded his first save with the Patriots since 9/9/22 @HFD.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, BB, K) was the only Patriot with a multi-hit game, blasted his seventh Double-A home run in the third inning and drove in another run on an infield single in the eighth.

Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers in BB (78). Lombard Jr. is second among all Yankees in BB, only trailing Aaron Judge (96). Lombard Jr. also ranks second in R (83), seventh in XBH (39), ninth in TB (158) and OBP (.368).

RF Brendan Jones (1-for-4, RBI, BB, 2 K) ripped an RBI single in the fifth inning and worked a walk in the eighth.

In four games this series, Jones is 7-for-16 (.438/.526/.563) with 5 R, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB and a 1.089 OPS.

PH-1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-2, RBI) pinch hit for Coby Morales and punched an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Hardman ranks eighth in the Eastern League in SLG (.447), tied for eighth in RBI (56), and 10th in TB (165). In August, Hardman is 22-for-81 (.272/.372/.469) with 14 R, 9 XBH (5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR), 10 RBI, 12 BB, 1 SB and an .841 OPS.

2B Duncan Pastore (0-for-3, R, RBI, SF, ROE, BB) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

