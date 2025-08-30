Ponies' Rally Falls Short Against Patriots on Friday Night

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-20, 80-42) fell to the Somerset Patriots 6-5 on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium, as the two teams have split the first four games of the series.

Binghamton took the lead in the first as Nick Morabito reached on a single and Jacob Reimer drove him in with an RBI double to left to put the Ponies ahead 1-0.

George Lombard Jr.'s solo home run in the third tied the game at one. Somerset then added a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead.

After Somerset (29-26, 64-60) starter Ben Hess (2-1) retired 15 batters in a row, Jacob Reimer hit his second double of the night with two outs in the sixth. The next batter, Chris Suero, walked to end Hess's outing. Kevin Parada followed with an RBI single to left to score Reimer and cut the deficit to 4-2. JT Schwartz then lined a single to left to score Suero and make it 4-3.

In the top of the eighth, pinch-hitter Tyler Hardman's RBI single extended the Patriots lead to 5-3. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded and two outs, Lombard Jr.'s infield single brought home Garrett Martin to put the Patriots up 6-3.

In the bottom of the frame, Schwartz again delivered with an RBI double to right to bring the Ponies to within two runs. With one out in the ninth, Jefrey De Los Santos doubled and reached third on a wild pitch. A.J. Ewing hit a sacrifice fly to left to score De Los Santos and cut Somerset's lead to 6-5. Representing the tying run, Nick Morabito grounded out to short to end the game.

In his Double-A debut, Binghamton starter Will Watson (0-1) allowed five hits and only one earned run over four and a third innings, with two walks and five strikeouts.

The two teams continue their series Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 5:50 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: Reimer is hitting .500 (26-for-52) over his last 14 games and has a six-game hitting streak...Suero reached base twice via two walks and extended his on-base streak to 26 games, now the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League this year...Parada reached base twice and extended his hit streak to nine games and on-base streak to 15 games...Schwartz finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and has four hits over his last two games. Schwartz also extended his hit streak to six games and has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 contests.

