2025 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Curve announced today that tickets for all potential playoff games at PNG Field are on sale now. The Curve enter play today tied for first place in the Southwest Division with 15 games remaining in the Second Half of the season.

To purchase tickets to all Curve playoff games, click here. All playoff games at PNG Field will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Should the Curve advance to the postseason, they'll host the First Half champion Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, September 16 for Game One of a best-of-three series. Games Two and Three of the best-of-three series would take place at Erie's UPMC Park on Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19 (if necessary).

Altoona hopes to advance to the Eastern League Championship Series for the first time since 2017 and would host Games Two and Three of the Championship Series on September 23 and 24th. The full potential playoff schedule is below:

Division Series

Tuesday, Sept. 16 - Game 1 @ Second Half winner Wednesday, Sept. 17 - Off day Thursday, Sept. 18 - Game 2 @ Erie at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 - Game 3 @ Erie at 6:35 p.m. (if necessary); otherwise, Off day

Championship Series

Sunday, Sept. 21 - Game 1 @ Northeast Division Champion Monday, Sept. 22 - Off day Tuesday, Sept. 23 - Game 2 @ Southwest Division Champion Wednesday, Sept. 24 - Game 3 @ Southwest Division Champion (if necessary)

Fans who purchase tickets for playoff games that are not played at Peoples Natural Gas Field will have the option for a refund or a credit towards any regular season game for the 2026 season.

Fans who purchase tickets for playoff games that are not played at Peoples Natural Gas Field will have the option for a refund or a credit towards any regular season game for the 2026 season.







