Fightin Phils Use Big Eighth Inning to Claw Past Baysox

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - A dominant eighth inning performance propelled The Reading Fightin Phils (23-32; 48-74) to victory over the Chesapeake Baysox (22-33; 53-69) in a 6-2 win. Reading has now broken their five-game losing streak and is 3-1 in the series as they look to continue adding to the wins going into tomorrow's contest.

The first lead of the game belonged to Chesapeake as a sac fly from Douglas Hodo III got the scoring started in the top of the second to put the Baysox ahead 1-0. The sac fly scored Ethan Anderson who singled during his at bat.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second for the Fightin Phils, they were able to capitalize and take the lead. Felix Reyes walked, Erick Brito singled and Robert Moore reached on a fielding error by Adam Retzbach to get them loaded. A passed ball by catcher Ethan Anderson allowed Reyes to score and a sac fly from Cade Fergus brought Brito home, putting Reading up 2-1.

Reading was able to hold onto the lead through the top of the seventh after Braydon Tucker and Tommy McCollum combined were able to hold the Baysox to just six hits over six innings. The only hit McCollum allowed was a single by Douglas Hodo III, who then stole second. Andrew Walling (W, 3-5) took over the mound for Reading and a passed ball by catcher Lou Albrecht allowed Hodo to score, tying up the game.

Back-to-back two RBI doubles from Erick Brito and Robert Moore broke it open for Reading in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Brito's RBI brought home Alex Binelas and Jose Rodriguez and Moore's scored Bryson Ware and Brito. Two walks and a single from Rodriguez is what got the Fightin Phils in position to score and successfully capitalized on it twice.

The Baysox were not ready to give up just yet as Tavian Josenberger hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth, bringing it back to just a two-run game. The final push by the Baysox was just not enough after Reading's strong eighth inning as the Fightin Phils secured the win in game four.

Erick Brito wrapped up his night after going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Jose Rodriguez also delivered a dominant performance in the win after going 2-for-4 and bringing home a run. In Braydon Tucker's second Double-A start, he only allowed one earned run on five hits over 5.1 innings. Trace Bright (L, 3-8) of the Baysox took the loss after giving up the four earned runs in the eighth over three hits.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. RHP Griff McGarry will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Juaron Watts-Brown for Chesapeake. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Blue Ridge Remodeling and it is also a Tribute to Mickey Mouse. The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.