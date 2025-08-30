De León Dazzles in Double-A Debut But Baysox Fall Late to Reading

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







READING, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, saw their three-game win streak end on Friday night against the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, with a 6-4 loss at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chesapeake (22-33, 53-69) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Doug Hodo off Reading starter Braydon Tucker.

A passed ball brought home Felix Reyes to tie the score at one before a sacrifice fly from Cade Fergus gave Reading a 2-1 lead after the second inning.

Baysox starter Luis De León made his Double-A debut and threw 5.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in a no-decision. The 22-year-old was promoted from High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday and has now struck out eight or more batters in each of his last four starts.

Back-to-back passed balls from Lou Albrecht scored Hodo in the seventh to even the score at two. Hodo extended his career-best hit streak to 12 games with an infield single to lead off the frame.

With the game tied and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Erick Brito lined a go-ahead two-run double off Trace Bright (L, 3-8) and Robert Moore drove in two more with a double to give Reading a 6-2 lead.

Tavian Josenberger brought the Baysox closer with a two-run homer in the ninth off Andrew Bechtold. Josenberger has now collected a hit in nine consecutive games.

Andrew Walling (W, 3-5) earned the win for Reading after 1.1 scoreless innings and three strikeouts in relief.

Chesapeake and Reading continue their six-game series tomorrow night at FirstEnergy Stadium. RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (3-3, 4.22 ERA) will get the ball for the Baysox against RHP Griff McGarry (0-4, 3.81 ERA) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.