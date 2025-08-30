Erie Wins Fourth Straight After Lengthy Delay

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (28-27, 73-51 overall) made it four straight wins over New Hampshire (21-33, 50-73 overall) with a 4-3 win on Friday.

The game was delayed for one hour and 16 minutes during the top of the third inning.

Erie trailed early as New Hampshire scored three in the first against Kenny Serwa. Victor Arias led off with a walk, stole second, and went to third on Charles McAdoo's flyout. Je'Von Ward hit an RBI single, making it 1-0. Jackson Hornung walked before Ryan McCarty hit an RBI single, sending Hornung to third. Alex De Jesus hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hornung to make it 3-0.

In the second, Erie rallied against Rafael Sánchez. Singles from Jake Holton and Eliezer Alfonzo opened the second. Seth Stephenson's RBI single with one out scored Holton to make it 3-1. Roberto Campos followed with an RBI single to make it 3-2.

John Peck led off the third with a double. He scored on Holton's RBI single, tying the game at 3-3.

Serwa remained on the mound for Erie after the rain delay and did not allow a hit in his three innings after the delay. Overall, Serwa allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Erie took the lead in the eighth. Stephenson drew a leadoff walk against left-hander Johan Simon. Simon (L, 1-1) picked off Stephenson on a pickoff throw to first, but Hornung, the first baseman, errantly threw the ball into left field. Stephenson advanced to third with none out. Campos followed with his third hit, an RBI single to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

Richard Guasch (W, 3-4) tossed two scoreless innings for Erie. Andrew Magno tossed two scoreless innings to collect his third save.

Erie continues the 12-game road trip and goes for a fifth straight win over New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. Garrett Burhenn faces Bobby Milacki.

