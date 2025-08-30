Hot Start Halted by Rain Delay as Fisher Cats Drop Fifth-Straight

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-33, 50-73) fell to the Erie SeaWolves (28-27, 73-51) on a rainy Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 4-3. Tied at 3-3 in the top of the third inning, the Fisher Cats and SeaWolves entered a 1-hour, 16-minute rain delay, and New Hampshire knocked three hits after that to drop its fifth consecutive game. Erie scored the decisive run in the top of the eighth for their fourth win of the week.

Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sánchez went 2-1/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Right-hander Devereaux Harrison took over after the rain delay and went on to toss 2-2/3 scoreless innings with one hit and four punchouts. Reliever Hunter Gregory fanned one in a scoreless top of the sixth inning before left-hander Yohan Simon (L, 1-1) entered in the top of the seventh. Simon gave up one run on two hits with two walks and three punchouts across a Double-A high three innings.

After surrendering three runs in the bottom of the first inning, Erie starter Kenny Serwa completed five frames, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six. Richard Guasch (W, 3-4) and Andrew Magno (S, 3) split up the final two frames as both relievers kept New Hampshire off the scoreboard for two innings.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Ryan McCarty posts 17th multi-hit game of the season

RHP Devereaux Harrison fans four over 2-2/3 relief innings

LHP Johan Simon records new Double-A high three innings pitched

INF Charles McAdoo singles, extends on-base streak to 10 games

Fisher Cats held scoreless over last eight innings, out-hit 9-6

New Hampshire jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to two walks and two run-scoring singles. Designated hitter Victor Arias Walked and scored on left fielder Je'Von Ward's single to take a 1-0 advantage. Second baseman Ryan McCarty then cashed in Ward on a single before shortstop Alex De Jesus plated McCarty on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Erie responded with two runs in the top of the second inning and one run in the top of the third. A pair of singles to open the second scored on singles from center fielder Seth Stephenson and right fielder Roberto Campos, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The SeaWolves started the top of the third inning with three consecutive base knocks, capped off byu first baseman Jake Holton's single that knotted the score at 3-3.

After a lineout New Hampshire's McCarty, Friday night's game entered a delay with runners on second and third and one out in the top of the third inning. The game resumed with Harrison on the mound, who induced two flyouts to end the frame.

Following the delay, the Cats and Wolves traded four scoreless frames before Erie scratched a run across in the top of the eighth inning. SeaWolves third baseman Danny Serretti worked a lead-off walk before advancing to third base on a stolen base and a throwing error. One pitch later Campos drilled his third hit of the game that put Erie ahead, 4-3.

New Hampshire and Erie open their weekend slate of games with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. Fisher Cats righty Bobby Milacki (0-2, 3.00 ERA) will make his first home start since May 4 against SeaWolves' starter Garrett Burhenn (11-3, 4.54 ERA) in the fifth game of the series. New Hampshire's Saturday night starter is to be determined.

Saturday is the final Space Potatoes game of 2025, with the first 1,000 fans receiving Space Potatoes-themed socks, presented by Fidium Fiber. The series concludes with Mimosas and Music before a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday, August 31.

Saturday is the final Space Potatoes game of 2025, with the first 1,000 fans receiving Space Potatoes-themed socks, presented by Fidium Fiber. The series concludes with Mimosas and Music before a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday, August 31.







