Cimillo Cycles Through Senators in 14-3 Win

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - First baseman Nick Cimillo became the second Curve player in franchise history to hit for the cycle in a 14-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at FNB Field. With the win, Altoona holds a 1.0 game lead in the Southwest Division with 14 games remaining in the Second Half of the season.

After striking out in his first at-bat of the night, Cimillo singled in the third, doubled in the fourth, knocked a solo homer in the fifth and tripled in the eighth inning to complete the second cycle in franchise history. Cimillo joins Andrew Lambo (April 9, 2013) as the only Curve players in franchise history to turn the trick. Cimillo finished the night 5-for-6 after he added a single in the ninth inning.

Konnor Griffin and Esmerlyn Valdez each blasted two homer games giving the Curve a season-high five homers in the win. It was the most homers hit in a game by the Curve since they swatted five long balls on May 23, 2024 at Erie.

Griffin picked up his second three-hit game since joining Altoona on August 19, giving him 19 total on the season. His first career multi-homer game included a three-run shot in the fifth inning and a two-run blast in the ninth inning, giving him a new career-high of seven RBI. Griffin's seven RBI were the most by a Curve player since Erich Weiss drove in seven runs on August 12, 2016 at New Hampshire, one shy of matching the franchise record of eight RBI held by Alex Dickerson (July 26, 2013) and Alex Presley (May 24, 2010).

Griffin has a hit in 7-of-9 games since joining the Curve including each of the last five and is batting .353 (12-for-34) with a .988 OPS and five stolen bases.

Valdez and Griffin became the first Curve teammates to each hit two homers in the same game since Will Craig and Bryan Reynolds on July 20, 2018, in the first game of a doubleheader at Reading. It was the seventh time in franchise history that the team had two different players hit two home runs in the same game.

Valdez has hit 25 homers this season between Greensboro and Altoona, the most among Pirates minor leaguers, while Griffin is up to 18 on the campaign: good for third-most in the system behind teammate Javier Rivas (20).

The Curve scored a season-high 14 runs on 15 hits and seven walks at the plate. Mitch Jebb aided the efforts at the plate with his team-leading 28th multi-hit game of the season and drove in two. Tres Gonzalez and Wyatt Hendrie each picked up a hit and drew two walks in the win.

On the mound Emmanuel Chapman matched a season-long outing with four innings of two-run ball, picking up three strikeouts on a season-high 76 pitches. Landon Tomkins earned the win with two scoreless frames of relief. Mike Walsh tossed two innings and permitted one run with a pair of strikeouts before Wyatt Hendrie tossed a scoreless ninth inning to save the bullpen in the lopsided victory.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Senators on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi starts for the Curve with RHP Jarlin Susana slated to start for the Senators.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.