Sea Dogs Topple Yard Goats 6-2

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (26-28, 60-61) bested the Hartford Yard Goats (27-27, 63-60) 6-2 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. With the win, the Sea Dogs remain 2.0 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

For the second night in a row, Portland tallied six runs early in the ballgame. Ahbram Liendo worked a leadoff walk to start the top of the first. Then he moved to second when Juan Chacon was hit-by-pitch. After Allan Castro walked to load the bases, Miguel Bleis cracked a two-run single to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 advantage. The next batter Brooks Brannon lined a single to reload the bases. A groundout from Ronaldo Hernández brought home Castro to make the score 3-0. In the next at-bats Tyler Miller and Karson Simas laced an RBI singles which extended Portland's lead to 5-0. A batter later, Liendo peppered an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 6-0 lead.

Hartford responded in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Benny Montgomery (4) which trimmed the deficit to 6-1.

The Yard Goats tacked on one more run in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of a solo home run by Jose Cordova (6) to make the score 6-2.

LHP Hayden Mullins (6-2, 2.26 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball (earned) while allowing three hits, two walks, and striking out six. RHP Jack Mahoney (3-9, 6.18 ERA) was given the loss hurling 5.0 innings allowing six earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will face off again tomorrow, Saturday August 30 at 6:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send RHP Blake Wehunt (2-7, 4.53 ERA) to the bump. Hartford will give the ball to LHP Konner Eaton (1-0, 0.00) ERA on the mound.







