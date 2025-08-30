Montgomery and Cordova Homer in Yard Goats Loss

Published on August 29, 2025

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- The Portland Sea Dogs erupted for six runs in the first inning, which was enough to lead them to a 6-2 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Benny Montgomery and Jose Cordova each cranked solo home runs for the Yard Goats who have dropped three of the first four games to Portland.

The Sea Dogs scored all six runs in the first inning against starter Jack Mahoney. However, the right-hander settled down and retired 11 consecutive hitters, including the side in order in the second through fourth innings. He went five innings and threw 90 pitches.

The Sea Dogs jumped ahead to a 6-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Miguel Bleis, Brooks Brannon, Tyler Miller, Karson Simas, and Ahbram Liendo, along with an RBI groundout by Ronaldo Hernández.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the fifth when Montgomery hit a solo home run, making it a 6-1 game. It was Montgomery's fourth home run and landed in the second deck in right field. Hartford added another in the ninth on a solo home run by Jose Cordova, his sixth of the season.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, on Saturday at 6:10 pm. LHP Konner Eaton gets the start for the Yard Goats. It's Organized Labor Night with post-game fireworks! The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Hayden Mullins (6-2)

LP: Jack Mahoney (3-9)

Time: 2:25







