RubberDucks Lose Early Lead to Squirrels in 10-6 Defeat

Published on August 29, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks scored four first-inning runs on four hits, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored in each of the first four innings to erase the deficit and scored four in the seventh inning for a 10-6 win and third straight victory in the fourth game of a six-game series at The Diamond Friday night. Akron is three games behind Altoona (31-24), two behind Harrisburg (30-26) and a half-game behind Richmond in the second-half Southwest Division race.

Turning Point

In a 6-6 game in the bottom of the seventh inning against right-hander Zane Morehouse, Richmond second baseman Diego Velasquez singled to left field, third baseman Dayson Croes singled to right field, and with the infield in, designated hitter Victor Bericoto hit a single off the glove of second baseman Christian Knapczyk to give Richmond its first lead at 7-6. Left fielder Scott Bandura hit a two-run double to left field to make it 9-6. He then stole third base and scored on catcher Jacob Cozart 's errant throw, capping the four-run inning to open a 10-6 lead.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Rorik Maltrud allowed leadoff homers to center fielder Bo Davidson and Bandura in the first and second innings, respectively. In the third, he allowed a game-tying two-run double to first baseman Sabin Ceballos to make it 4-4. Maltrud departed with a 6-4 lead and a runner on base in the fourth, but Davidson hit a game-tying two-run homer of right-hander Alaska Abney, who retired the next five batters against him. Morehouse pitched a scoreless sixth inning before the four runs on five hits in the seventh. Right-hander Tyler Thornton pitched a perfect eighth.

Duck Tales

Akron chased right-hander Trystan Vrieling in the first inning. Shortstop Angel Genao drew a leadoff walk, first baseman Ralphy Velazquez singled, and designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez hit an RBI double to right-center field. Catcher Jacob Cozart added a one-out RBI single, and left fielder Joe Lampe hit an RBI double to right field to make it 3-0. A sacrifice fly by right fielder Guy Lipscomb made it 4-0. Akron's only other runs and hits came in the fourth, when Knapczyk walked, third baseman Tyresse Turner doubled, and Genao hit a two-run single for a 6-4 lead.

Notebook

Lampe extended his season-long eight-game hitting streak, in which he is 13-for-32...Velazquez and Antunez each extended seven-game hitting streaks, while Cozart extended a five-game hitting streak...The RubberDucks have lost three straight games for the first time since July 31-Aug. 2 against Erie... Akron leads the season series with Richmond, 10-9, but has lost the second-half series (and tiebreaker), 8-2... Game Time: 3:06...Attendance: 8,351.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (11-5, 3.66 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Jack Choate (4-5, 3.22 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.