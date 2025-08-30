Squirrels Storm Back for 10-6 Win Over 'Ducks

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels came from behind twice and surged ahead with a four-run seventh to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 10-6, on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (49-72, 28-26 second half) won their third straight game against the RubberDucks (71-52, 28-27 second half) and moved into third place in the Southwest Division second-half standings. Richmond trails first-place Altoona by 2.5 games with 14 to play.

After the RubberDucks opened a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Bo Davidson launched a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning. It was his fourth first-inning leadoff homer since he was promoted to Double-A.

In the second, Scott Bandura hit a solo homer, his third with Richmond, to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Sabin Ceballos drove a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to even the score, 4-4.

Akron answered with a two-run single by Angel Genao in the top of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead, but Davidson launched his second home run of the night, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the inning to square the score, 6-6. It was his seventh home run with the Flying Squirrels.

The Flying Squirrels scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh against RubberDucks reliever Zane Morehouse (Loss, 0-6). With one out, Diego Velasquez and Dayson Croes singled to put two runners on base. Victor Bericoto shot a single off the glove second baseman Christian Knapczyk to give the Flying Squirrels a 7-6 lead.

Bandura followed with a two-run double, his third extra-base hit of the game, and later scored on a throwing error while stealing third, pushing the Richmond lead to 10-6.

Tyler Vogel recorded the final six outs to finish the game, striking out two.

The RubberDucks plated four runs in the first against Richmond starter Trystan Vrieling. Wuilfredo Antunez opened the scoring with an RBI double, Jacob Cozart followed with an RBI single, Joe Lampe doubled in a run and Guy Lipscomb hit into a sacrifice fly.

Evan Gates entered from the bullpen and stranded a runner at second to end the top of the first. In the second inning, he sat down Tyreese Turner looking to become the 12th pitcher in Flying Squirrels history to reach 200 strikeouts in his career.

Marquis Johnson threw 2.2 scoreless innings and struck out five batters. Chris Wright (Win, 3-0) recorded the final out of the sixth and worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.

The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Jack Choate (4-5, 3.22) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by RubberDucks right-hander Trent Denholm (11-5, 3.66). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

