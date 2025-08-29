August 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on August 29, 2025

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS OBLITERATE YARD GOATS 15-3 ON THURSDAY NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs (25-28, 59-61) pummeled the Hartford Yard Goats (27-26, 63-59) 15-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Portland took an early 6-0 lead in the top of the second. Ronald Rosario drew a leadoff walk and then moved to second on a single from Miguel Bleis. After Brooks Brannon singled to load the bases, Drew Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly to score Rosario which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, a wild pitch brought home Bleis to make the score 2-0. Karson Simas hit an RBI single which increased the lead to 3-0. Ahbram Liendo cracked an RBI single which gave Portland a 4-0 lead. The next batter Marvin Alcantara hit an RBI single to score Chacon and then while in a pickle, Liendo raced home to make the game 6-0. The Sea Dogs tacked on four more runs in the top of the third. Brannon laced a single and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Ehrhard. Simas followed with an RBI single to plate Brannon and extend Portland's lead to 7-0. Chacon then peppered an RBI single to move the lead to 8-0. After a double steal that moved both runners into scoring position, Alcantara hit a two-run single to make the lead 10-0. Portland tacked on five more runs in the top of the sixth courtesy of a two-run home run from Ronald Rosario (8) and then a three-run blast by Ehrhard (3) to make the score 15-0.

CASTRO CONTINUES HIS STREAK Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro went 1-4 with a run scored in last night's win. Castro has now extended his hitting streak to eight games, recording four multi-hit performances in that stretch. Throughout the streak, he is hitting .412 (14-for-34) with eight runs scored, five doubles, a triple, and two RBI. Castro currently leads the Sea Dogs in batting average hitting a team-high .273 on the season.

BRANNON'S FOUR HIT NIGHT Sea Dogs designated hitter Brooks Brannon continues his hot hitting as of late cracking four hits in last night's win. Brannon is now riding a seven game hitting streak with three multi-hit performances, two doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI's throughout the stretch.

ROSARIO RAKES TEAM-HIGH EIGHTH HOMER Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario jacked a two-run home run for his team-high eighth home run of the year. When playing Hartford this season, Rosario is slashing .234 with a home run, six walks and seven RBI.

JUST HOW HE DREW IT UP PT.2 Sea Dogs infielder Drew Ehrhard went 1-3 with two runs with four RBI in last nights win.The Florida native is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, going 6-for-14 with a home run, three runs scored and seven RBI during the stretch.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 29, 2017 - Danbury, Connecticut native Matt Barnes worked one scoreless inning in a MLB Rehab Assignment, as Portland lost at Hartford, 8-5

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 16th start of the season sporting a 5-2 record with a 2.30 ERA. Mullins last appeared on August 23 vs Binghamton when he tossed 5.0 innings of two-run ball (earned) while surrendering six hits, four walks, and striking out six batters.







