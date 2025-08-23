Early and Often Offense Guides Akron to 7-3 Win

The Akron RubberDucks recorded nine hits and scored in four different innings to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-3 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point After New Hampshire tied the game in the top of the fourth, Akron answered back in the bottom half. With runners on first and second, Alex Mooney drove a one-out single into center to score two and make it 5-3 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence Josh Hartle got off to a quick start on Friday striking out the first two batters to open the game. New Hampshire got to the lefty for three straight hits and a run before Hartle settled back in. In total, Hartle tossed four innings allowing three runs while striking out two in his Double-A debut. Alaska Abney and Tyler Thornton combined to toss four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Davis Sharpe struck out two in a perfect ninth to close out the win.

Duck Tales Akron's offense answered New Hampshire's first inning run with two of its own. Ralphy Velazquez singled with two outs to keep the inning alive and set up Alfonsin Rosario for a two-run home run to the bullpens to put Akron ahead 2-1. Christian Knapczyk added to the Ducks early lead in the second when he singled home Tyresse Turner to make it 3-1 RubberDucks. After retaking the lead in the fourth, Akron added some insurance in the seventh. Velazquez singled home Knapczyk before a Joe Lampe groundout scored Wuilfredo Antunez to put Akron ahead 7-3.

Notebook The win moved Akron into a tie with Harrisburg for second place in the Eastern League Southwest Division second half race (both clubs are one game back of Altoona)...Knapczyk and Velazquez each picked up their first Canal Park RBI on Friday...All three of Rosario's Double-A home runs have come in the first inning at Canal Park and have given Akron the lead...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 5,009.

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday, August 23 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (2-3, 4.47 ERA) will face New Hampshire righty Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.27 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







