Castillo Comes Through in the Clutch as Patriots Edge Past Portland in Extras on Sunday

Published on August 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Jackson Castillo of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Jackson Castillo of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in the series finale of a six-game set at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine in extra innings on Sunday by a score of 4-3.

In 27 games since the All-Star break, the Patriots have now played in 24 games decided by three runs or less and 13 games decided by one run. Dating back to 7/10, 13 of the Patriots' last 16 wins have been decided by three runs or less.

The Patriots completed their season series with the Sea Dogs, going 10-8 in their 18 meetings.

With 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 4.5 games in the Northeast division in the second half standings. Somerset will host Hartford for six games beginning on Tuesday, August 19.

RHP Ben Hess (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K) posted his first scoreless outing at Double-A in his third start for the Patriots.

RHP Mason Vinyard (0.1 IP, 0 R, BB, K) recorded the final out of the 10th inning to secure his second save of the season.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-3, R, 2B, BB, ROE, K) posted his second straight multi-hit game and reached base in all four of his trips to the plate. During the month of August, Hardman is 16-for-54 (.296/.367/.500) with 6 RBI, 11 R, 2 HR and 6 BB.

LF Jackson Castillo (1-for-3, 3 RBI, R, HR, BB) smashed a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to give Somerset the game-deciding lead with his first Double-A home run.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.