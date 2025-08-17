Sea Dogs Sunk by Patriots Extra-Innings Homer 4-3

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (20-24, 54-57) fell to the Somerset Patriots (26-19, 61-53) 4-3 in extra innings in front of 6,868 fans, the 22nd sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 20-24 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson has 280 wins and is just two victories away from tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history.

Trailing Somerset 1-0 entering the bottom of the ninth, Portland tied the ballgame. Max Ferguson drew a leadoff walk and then scored on an RBI double from Marvin Alcantara which sent the game to extra innings.

The Patriots took a 4-1 lead in the top of the 10th courtesy of a three-run home run from Jackson Castillo (1).

The Sea Dogs didn't go down without a fight. Caden Rose started the inning on second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. The next batter Juan Chacon laced an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2. Karson Simas came in to pinch run for Chacon. After a wild pitch moved Simas to second, Marvin Alcantara laced an RBI double which made the score 4-3.

Somerset scored quickly in the top of the first on an RBI double from Brendan Jones to take a 1-0 lead.

RHP Luis Pacheco (3-1, 5.82 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 1.0 inning of two-run ball (one earned) while striking out two. RHP Jorge Juan (1-4, 5.06 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing three earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one. LHP Mason Vinyard (S,2) received the save, hurling a third of an inning while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off on Monday before resuming their two-week homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) on Tuesday August 19 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Probable starters for both teams have yet to be announced.







