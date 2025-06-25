Erie SeaWolves Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have announced that 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are on sale now. The SeaWolves have clinched a playoff berth for a team-record fourth season in a row, becoming only one of 17 franchises since 1923 to make the playoffs in four or more consecutive seasons. By winning the first half, Erie has also secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The 2025 Eastern League Playoffs are presented by UPMC.

SOUTHWEST DIVISION SERIES SCHEDULE

Game One: Tuesday, September 16 (Time TBD) - - Erie at Second Half Qualifier - Site TBD

Game Two: Thursday, September 18 (6:35 p.m.) - - Second Half Qualifier at Erie - UPMC Park

Game Three: Friday, September 19 (6:35 p.m.) - - Second Half Qualifier at Erie - UPMC Park *

* If necessary

EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCHEDULE (If Erie advances)

Game One: Sunday, September 21 (Time TBD) - - Erie at Northeast Division Champ - Site TBD

Game Two: Tuesday, September 23 (6:35 p.m.) - - Northeast Division Champ at Erie - UPMC Park

Game Three: Friday, September 24 (6:35 p.m.) - - Northeast Division Champ at Erie - UPMC Park *

* If necessary

Erie can play a maximum of four home games at UPMC Park. Fans can secure a preferred seat for every 2025 playoff game at UPMC Park and save on single-game playoff ticket pricing with a playoff package. Playoff packages are available for both Lower Box Seats for $52 ($13/game) and Upper Box Seats for $40 ($10/game).

Single-game tickets for each playoff date are available for as low as $16/game. Additionally, group tickets, Bud Light Party Deck boxes, UPMC Park Stadium Club and suite outings are available.

Fans can visit https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/playoffs for single game tickets, playoff packages, group outings, and hospitality information.







