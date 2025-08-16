SeaWolves, as Moon Mammoths, Outlast Baysox in 12

Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (21-21, 66-45 overall) outlasted Chesapeake (14-29, 45-65 overall) with a 7-5 win in 12 innings on Friday.

Erie grabbed a first-inning lead when Jake Holton crushed a two-run homer against Baysox starter Levi Wells.

Adam Retzbach drove a solo homer against Erie starter Andrew Sears in the second inning, making it 2-1.

Creed Willems punched a two-run single with two out in the third, giving Chesapeake a 3-2 lead.

Sears' second Double-A start was stronger than his first. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in five innings. Sears struck out seven Baysox hitters.

Erie tied the game in the sixth when Carlos Mendoza slugged a solo homer against Alex Pham.

In the ninth inning, Ben Malgeri drove a one-out double against Pham. Danny Serretti followed with an RBI single to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Aron Estrada led off with a solo homer against Travis Kuhn to make it 4-4.

After neither team scored in the 10th, Erie cashed in the free runner in the 11th. John Peck's RBI single brought home Jake Holton to give Erie a 5-4 lead.

Andrew Magno could not convert the save chance in the bottom half. With the bases loaded and one out, Anthony Servideo drew a bases-loaded walk to knot the score at 5-5.

In the 12th, Max Clark led off with an RBI single against Baysox reliever Micah Ashman to cash in free runner Seth Stephenson and give Erie a 6-5 lead. Later in the frame, Clark scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-5.

The Baysox loaded the bases against Yosber Sanchez in the bottom of the 12th on Danny Serretti's error and a walk to Retzbach. Sanchez struck out Carter Young and coaxed a game-ending double play from Austin Overn to convert his fourth save. Magno (6-1) earned the win over Ashman (0-1).

Erie and Chesapeake continue the series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. with Kenny Serwa facing Juaron Watts-Brown.

