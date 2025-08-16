Cimillo Blasts Squirrels in Comeback Win

RICHMOND, Va. - Nick Cimillo hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the seventh and the Curve bullpen locked down a 5-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. With the victory, Altoona holds a 3.0 game lead in the Southwest Division with 26 games remaining in the Second Half.

Altoona's offense picked up 11 hits and drew three walks, the third time this week that the team has picked up at least 11 hits in the team's series at Richmond. Mitch Jebb and Termarr Johnson each picked up two hits in the win.

Richmond built a 4-1 lead through three innings, scoring early against righty Alessandro Ercolani. Ercolani scatted four hits and four walks in 5.1 innings on the mound, just the second time this season that the 21-year-old right-hander has worked into the sixth. Ercolani struck out six before the Curve bullpen, led by Cy Nielson, Landon Tomkins and Justin Meis, shut down the win. Altoona's bullpen covered the final 3.2 innings and allowed only one hit and two walks.

P.J. Hilson began the comeback attempt with a solid RBI single in the fourth inning to make it a 4-2 game. The Curve drew a run closer in the sixth when Javier Rivas doubled and then later scored on a wild pitch.

After Termarr Johnson was hit by a pitch in the seventh, Cimillo stepped up against Flying Squirrels righty Will Bednar. Cimillo slammed the second pitch he saw over the left field wall for his 14th homer of the season to take a 5-4 lead.

Cimillo is batting .266 with 16 extra-hits in his last 21 games, totaling a 1.054 OPS. Cimillo has the most extra-base hits by a Double-A player since the team returned from the All-Star break on July 19.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Blake Townsend takes the ball for Altoona with LHP Nick Zwack slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

