Late Homer Hands Squirrels 5-4 Loss Against Curve
Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed a late homer and lost to the Altoona Curve, 5-4, on Friday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (42-67-1, 21-21 second half) dropped their third game of the first four in the series against the Curve (55-56, 25-18) to fall 3.5 games behind first place in the Southwest Division.
In the top of the seventh, Nick Cimillo hit a two-run homer against Will Bednar (Loss, 0-2) to give the Curve a 5-4 lead. Bednar responded with four strikeouts over his next five batters faced the close his night.
Altoona relievers Cy Nielson (Win, 3-2), Landen Tomkins and Justin Meis (Save, 6) combined to retire the final seven Richmond batters in order to end the game.
In the bottom of the second, Turner Hill reached with a leadoff walk and Scott Bandura followed with a single to set up a two-run triple by Dayson Croes to open the scoring. Onil Perez brought home Croes with a sacrifice fly to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-0 lead against Curve starter Alessandro Ercolani.
Termarr Johnson singled to cut the score to 3-1 in the top of the third.
Victor Bericoto hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third to extend the Richmond lead to 4-1. It was the 32nd of his Flying Squirrels career, closing him within five of Ricky Oropesa's franchise record of 37.
In the top of the fourth inning, P.J. Hilson singled in a run to close the score to 4-2.
The Curve closed the score to 4-3 in the top of the sixth. Javier Rivas hit a one-out double against Joe Whitman, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch by Chris Wright.
Whitman allowed three runs over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts in his outing. He became the second Richmond pitcher to surpass 100 strikeouts this season, joining Jack Choate.
The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond. Lefty Nick Zwack (0-1, 1.86) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Blake Townsend (4-2, 1.51). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.
Saturday is Grateful Fans Night #2 at The Diamond with pre-game music and In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game. The Flying Squirrels will wear special tie-dye jerseys that are being auctioned at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com. Proceeds benefit the MedRVA Foundation.
Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
-SQUIRRELS-
