Sea Dogs Extinguish Patriots, 3-2, on Fireworks Friday

Published on August 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (20-22, 54-55) conquered the Somerset Patriots (24-19, 59-53) 3-2 in front of 6,868 fans, the 20th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 20-22 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson notched his 280th win and is just two victories away from tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Max Ferguson drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base to start the inning. After a wild pitch moved Ferguson to third, Miguel Bleis hit an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the bottom of the second. Tyler Miller cracked a leadoff double and then advanced to third on a single from Juan Chacon. A batter later, Ferguson grounded into a double play that scored Miller to make the game 2-0.

Somerset responded in the top of the third. Jace Avina doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Brendan Jones to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Portland put another run on the board in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of some small ball. Ahbram Liendo reached on an error and then moved to third on a throwing error when he stole second base. The next batter Ferguson laid down a perfect bunt to score Liendo from third to increase the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1.

Somerset attempted to mount a late-inning comeback in the top of the ninth scoring one run on an RBI double by Cole Gabrielson to make the score 3-2.

LHP Dalton Rogers (3-4, 4.43 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball (earned) while allowing three hits, three walks and tallied six strikeouts. RHP Trent Sellers (2-5, 3.65 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking four and striking out five. RHP Jack Anderson (S,3) received the save hurling 3.2 innings of one-run ball while notching two strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will continue the series tomorrow, August 16 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the start on the mound for Portland. Somerset will hand the ball to RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1, 1.41 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.