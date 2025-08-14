Sea Dogs Announce 2026 Schedule

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced their schedule for the 2026 season. The schedule will feature 69 home games at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs will start the 2025 season on the road on Friday, April 3rd, in Bridgewater, New Jersey, against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays). Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 1st.

The Double-A Eastern League schedule comprises 138 games (69 home & 69 away). The schedule will largely consist of six-game series beginning on Tuesdays and ending on Sundays, with Mondays as an off day.

The Sea Dogs will host the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, twice in the 2026 campaign, starting on June 16 through 21 and then again for a three-game set after the All-Star Break, starting July 17-19. For the first time since 2024, the Sea Dogs will welcome the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) to Delta Dental Park for a six-game homestand on July 28-August 2.

The Sea Dogs' season concludes on Sunday, September 13th, at home against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets).

The Sea Dogs will be home for both Mother's Day and Father's Day. The team is also home for the 4th of July.

Game times and special promotions for the 2026 season will be announced at a later time.

Individual tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 1st.

The 2026 season will be the Sea Dogs' 33rd season in Portland and 24th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.







