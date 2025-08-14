Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford

Harrisburg Senators (54-55 & 20-20) at Hartford Yard Goats (57-21 & 21-19)

Game #110 - 2nd Half Game #41

Thursday, August 14, 7:10 p.m. - Dunkin' Park

LH Jackson Kent vs RH Connor Staine

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game three of their six-game series this evening at Dunkin' Park in downtown Hartford. This is the only meeting between the teams this season. Hartford clinched the first half Northeast Division championship at FNB Field last June.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Senators used timely hitting and strong relief work to top the Yard Goats 4-2 Wednesday night in Hartford. Matt Suggs opened the scoring in the third, coming home on a throwing error. After Hartford tied it in the bottom half, Sam Brown put Harrisburg ahead for good with a solo homer in the seventh-his first with the Senators. The Sens added two more in the eighth on Delino DeShields' RBI double and a wild pitch. Jarlin Susana struck out nine over five innings, allowing just one run, before Chance Huff (W, 2-2) and Samuel Vasquez held the lead. Junior Santos worked the final 1.1 innings for his ninth save. Brown and Suggs each had two hits, while the defense turned two double plays to stifle Yard Goats rallies.

ABOUT THE YARD GOATS: Hartford has 28 active players and the roster includes two 1st rounders, 1B Charlie Condon (#1 prospect), OF Benny Montgomery (#29 prospect). The MLB.com Rockies top 30 prospects are: #2 OF Cole Carrigg, #7 OF Jared Thomas, #11 INF Roc Riggio, #12 LHP Sean Sullivan, #21 LHP Welinton Herrera, #26 LHP Michael Prosecky, #27 LHP Ben Shields. The Yard Goats play their games at Dunkin' Park in downtown Hartford. The Yard Goats first season was 2016 which was spent entirely on the road while Dunkin' Park was being finished.

ON THE DOCKET: The Senators began a two-week road trip Tuesday night in Hartford. They'll play 13 games (six at Hartford and seven at Erie) before returning home to play the Altoona Curve at the end of the month. After these two weeks, the Senators have just one road trip remaining at Chesapeake in early September.

ALUMNI REPORT: Daylen Lile went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and the go ahead RBI in the 9th inning.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #3 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #5 LHP Alex Clemmey, #7 INF Seaver King ; #11 LHP Jake Bennett, and # 21 LHP Jackson Kent.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 16 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, five acquired via trade, four players signed as free agents and three MiLB rule 5 picks. The Sens have had 63 different players this season. One player with the Sens this season are in the big leagues (OF Daylen Lile). There are just six players that have been on the active roster all-season for the Sens with several that have been to Rochester and back and one on the IL.

2026 HOME SCHEDULE: The home opener is Tue, 4/7 vs Akron. The opponents in order are Akron, Altoona, Erie, Akron, Somerset, Erie, Richmond, New Hampshire, Reading, Richmond, Chesapeake, and Altoona. Portland, Hartford and Binghamton all miss coming to FNB Field.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his third season with the Nationals organization. Rigo Beltran (pitching coach), Jeff Livesey (hitting coach), Oscar Salazar (development coach), Don Neidig (athletic trainer) and Ryan Grose (strength & conditioning) all return to Harrisburg this year. The only newcomer to the staff is Jordan Myers (performance analyst).

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY: 1997: Israel Alcantara's three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning lifts the Senators over New Britain 4-1 before a crowd of 6,381 on City Island. The homer is Alcantara's 21st of the season, tying him with the modern-franchise record set by Wes Chamberlain in 1989.







