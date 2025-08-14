Curve Rally Late, Snag 6-1 Win over Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. - Termarr Johnson picked up four hits and Altoona rallied from a 1-0 deficit after five innings to earn a 6-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at The Diamond. With the win, the Curve have won 2-of-3 games to begin their week-long series with Richmond and remain in first place in the Southwest Division.

Javier Rivas plated Altoona's first run with a flair single to left field in the sixth inning against Cameron Pferrer. Rivas scored the go-ahead run in the game when P.J. Hilson drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Righty Wilber Dotel became the first Curve starter to work into the seventh inning this season when he stepped onto the mound to begin the seventh. Dotel, who allowed only a solo homer to Dayson Croes in the third inning, struck out six and did not walk a batter in his outing, though he left the game after hitting a batter and allowing a bloop single. Brandon Bidois entered in relief and shut down the inning by retiring Sabin Ceballos on a sacrifice bunt attempt, a strikeout and a groundout to second. Bidois stranded another runner in scoring position in the eighth inning to carry the load for the bullpen.

Altoona put the game away with two runs in the eighth inning (one run scored on a wild pitch, the second on an RBI single from Kervin Pichardo) and two in the ninth (two runs scored on Mitch Jebb 's double with the bases loaded) to finish off a banner night at the plate. Altoona picked up 12 hits and drew nine walks against Squirrels pitchers.

Jaden Woods finished the game off with a scoreless ninth inning, working around two base hits and picking up three strikeouts.

Termarr Johnson picked up his first four-hit game of the season, matching his career-high for the fourth time in his career. In his last 11 games, Johnson is batting .386 (17-for-44) with three extra-base hits and a .940 OPS. He's picked up at least two hits in all three games during this week's series with Richmond.

Nick Cimillo holds a 1.035 OPS in his last 20 games, picking up 15 extra base hits and driving in 14 runs. P.J. Hilson picked up his first multi-hit game with Altoona and drew a bases loaded walk at the plate.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Flying Squirrels on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for Altoona with LHP Joe Whitman slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

