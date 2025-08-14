Selvidge Shoves, Sea Dogs Strike Late in Walk-Off Loss

Somerset Patriots pitcher Brock Selvidge

The Somerset Patriots were defeated in walk-off fashion by the Portland Sea Dogs in game three of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine on Thursday by a score of 3-2.

In 24 games since the All-Star break, the Patriots have now played in 21 games decided by three runs or less and 11 games decided by one run.

LHP Brock Selvidge (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) made his longest start of the season, while tying a season-high with 83 pitches. In two starts against the Portland Sea Dogs this season, Selvidge has combined on 11.2 IP with 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB and 10 K.

1B Coby Morales (1-for-3, BB) had the third of three straight hits that led to two runs in the first inning. Since being recalled to Somerset on 8/7, Morales has hit safely in 6/7 games, going is 7-for-22 (.318 AVG) with 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB and 1 SB. Morales has now hit safely in five straight games, beginning on 8/8 vs. BNG.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, R, RBI, K) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. Jasso ranks sixth in the Eastern League with a team-leading 57 RBI. Jasso is second among Yankee minor leaguers in H (107), sixth in TB (173), seventh in R (58), RBI (57) and AVG (.279), and eighth in OPS (.799).

