Fightin Phils Fall in Back and Forth Game Thursday Night

Published on August 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Two home runs from Paul McIntosh were not enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (19-23; 44-65) fell to the Akron RubberDucks (21-21; 64-46) 9-8 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron now leads this week's series 2-1.

The Fightin Phils started out the first inning strong with three hits and two runs. With two outs, Felix Reyes hit a line drive to left for a double. Paul McIntosh followed with a two-run home run, scoring Reyes. Dylan Campbell singled on a line drive to center, but got out at second on the next play to end the inning.

Starting the third, Jonah Advincula singled to third, then stole second and third. Kyle Dernedde singled to right, scoring Advincula.

Going into the fourth, Reading had a one run lead on Akron. Jacob Cozart hit an RBI single, scoring Alfonsin Rosario, tying the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth with one out, Aidan Miller doubled to left, scoring Case Fergus who got on base after being hit by a pitch. The R-Phils took back the lead 3-2 going into the sixth.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Joe Lampe hit a homerun for the RubberDucks, tying the game again, with a score of 3-3. Cameron Barstad flew out to left to end the inning.

Paul McIntosh started off the bottom of the sixth with another home run for Reading, putting them back in the lead, 4-3. It was the second multi-home run game of the season for McIntosh.

The RubberDucks scored four runs in the top of the seventh, making the score 7-4, but the Fightin Phils quickly bounced back. Erick Brito doubled to center to start off the bottom of the seventh. After Leandro Pineda was hit by a pitch, Reyes singled to center, scoring Brito and moving Pineda to third. Akron made a pitching change, but that did not slow down Reading. Paul McIntosh singled to left, scoring Pineda. Closing in on Akron, who were still on top 7-6.

With three up, three down in the top of the eighth, Reading kept it to a one run game going into the bottom of the inning. Erick Brito hit a two-run home run to left, scoring Bryson Ware who walked, and taking the lead back, 8-7.

The RubberDucks came back in the top of the ninth, tacking two more runs to go up 9-8. Although a strong effort, the Fightin Phils were unable to come back on top.

