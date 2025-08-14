Ducks Win Seesaw Battle in Reading, 9-8

Published on August 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks shortstop Angel Genao and first baseman Jonah Advincula each had three hits, right fielder Joe Lampe homered, and in a game of three ties and three lead changes, Akron prevailed, 9-8, for a second straight victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in the third game of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

Turning Point

With Reading leading, 8-7, entering the ninth inning, Genao hit a leadoff single to left-center field against right-hander John McMillon. With one out, catcher Jacob Cozart lined an RBI double down the right-field line, tying the game, 8-8. Pinch runner Jake Fox replaced Cozart at second base, Lampe walked, and with two outs, third baseman Tyresse Turner grounded a single to left field off right-hander Andrew Baker, scoring Fox for a 9-8 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Akron left-hander Rodney Boone allowed a first-inning, two-run home run to catcher Paul McIntosh but then kept Reading scoreless for the remainder of his three-inning start. Right-hander Tyler Thornton pitched two innings, allowing a go-ahead RBI double by shortstop Aidan Miller in the fifth. Left-hander Adam Tulloch allowed McIntosh's second go-ahead home run leading off the sixth inning for a 4-3 Reading lead and lasted until two outs in the seventh. Right-hander Zach Jacobs kept a 7-6 lead in the seventh but allowed second baseman Erick Brito 's go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth. When Akron rallied, Jacobs got the final three outs, stranding the tying run at second base.

Duck Tales

With Akron trailing, 2-0, in the third inning, Advincula hit a leadoff single and stole two bases while second baseman Kyle Dernedde was batting, then scored on Dernedde's single. In the fourth, center fielder Alfonsin Rosario reached on a throwing error by third baseman Carson DeMartini and scored on Cozart's RBI single for a 2-2 tie. Lampe seventh homer of the season tied the game, 3-3, in the sixth. With Reading ahead, 4-3, in the seventh, Advincula and Dernedde singled and scored on Genao's two-out, two-run single off right-handed starter Estibenzon Jimenez for a 5-4 lead. Two more walks, a wild pitch and two hit batters led to two more runs for a 7-4 lead - the largest edge either team had in the game.

Notebook

Cozart has three hits and three RBIs through three Double-A games...Genao is 6-for-14 in the first three games of the series...Turner's ninth-inning single extended his four-game hitting streak...Designated hitter Cameron Barstad 's five-game hitting streak ended...In each of the first three games in Reading, the winning team trailed in the seventh inning or later...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 6,623.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading at 7 p.m. Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (3-0, 0.93 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils right-hander Chuck King (6-5, 4.56 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







