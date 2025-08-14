Harrisburg Pounds out 15 Hits in 8-6 Win at Hartford

Published on August 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators slugged their way back to the .500 mark Thursday night, taking down the Hartford Yard Goats 8-6 in a back-and-forth battle at Dunkin' Park.

Harrisburg grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the third on a Kevin Made RBI groundout and Branden Boissiere's sacrifice fly, but Hartford answered with three in the fourth. The Senators roared back with a five-run fifth, highlighted by RBI hits from Made, Boissiere, Carlos De La Cruz, Sam Brown, and Joe Naranjo to make it 7-3.

The Yard Goats quickly cut the margin to 7-6 in the bottom half thanks to Cole Carrigg's three-run homer, but the Senators bullpen held firm. De La Cruz added insurance in the ninth with a solo blast, his 11th of the year, and Daison Acosta locked down his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. Hyun-il Choi and Dustin Saenz combined for three scoreless innings facing just nine batters.

Jackson Kent (1-0) earned the win in his Senators debut despite allowing six runs over five innings. Harrisburg pounded out 15 hits, led by Cayden Wallace's three-hit night and multi-RBI performances from Made, Boissiere, and De La Cruz.







