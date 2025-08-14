Reimer Rockets Walk-Off Blast in Four-Hit Effort to Lead Binghamton's Comeback Past New Hampshire

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton scored eight-unanswered runs, and third baseman Jacob Reimer blasted a 419-foot walk-off two-run home run to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-13, 73-35) past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 9-7, for a comeback victory in 10 innings on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth and came-from-behind to win. It marked Binghamton's ninth walk-off win, and third walk-off homer this season.

Reimer went 4-for-6 with a walk-off home run off right-hander Chay Yeager (0-1), three runs batted in, and a double. He recorded a four-hit game for the second time in his professional career and first at the Double-A level. Reimer became the third Binghamton hitter to record a four-hit game this season.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman (4-2) pitched a perfect top of the 10th inning and earned the win, after stranding the automatic runner on base.

Binghamton trailed 7-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, but put up a three-spot against right-hander Conor Larkin to tie the game. Left fielder Omar De Los Santos hit a one-out single and shortstop William Lugo followed with an RBI double that cut Binghamton's deficit to 7-5. Later in the frame, pinch-hitter JT Schwartz drew a walk and two batters later, right fielder D'Andre Smith -- who was down to his final strike with two outs -- hit a game-tying two-run single that made it 7-7.

With the Ponies down 7-2 in the eighth inning, Smith hit an RBI triple, and Reimer later hit an RBI single that cut the score to 7-4. Second baseman Wyatt Young drew a one-out walk, which set up Smith's RBI triple.

Binghamton trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. In the sixth, De Los Santos drew a leadoff walk. Later in the frame, center fielder A.J. Ewing hit an RBI single, which marked his first RBI at the Double-A level and it cut Binghamton's deficit to 7-2.

Binghamton's bullpen combined to allow just one unearned run over 5.1 innings. Right-hander Trey McLoughlin allowed one unearned run over 1.1 innings with one strikeout. Right-hander Jordan Geber tossed 0.2 of an inning with a strikeout and walk. Right-hander Saul Garcia made his Double-A debut and threw 1.1 scoreless frames with one strikeout. Right-hander Ryan Lambert touched triple digits with his fastball and recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning. Guzman pitched a perfect 10th inning and set up the walk-off win.

New Hampshire (16-24, 45-64) scored four runs in the top of the first inning, which were all unearned runs against right-hander R.J. Gordon. The frame was highlighted by second baseman Eddinson Paulino's RBI double, shortstop Alex De Jesus' RBI single, and left fielder Dasan Brown's two-run double. The Fisher Cats took a 5-0 lead in the second inning when first baseman Jackson Hornung hit a solo home run.

Gordon allowed six runs, but only one earned run with a Double-A career-high-tying eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings in the start.

Binghamton scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the third with three-straight hits. First baseman Chris Suero singled, Reimer singled, and catcher Kevin Parada followed with an RBI single that cut the Ponies' deficit to 5-1.

In the top of the fourth, New Hampshire scored another run that was unearned against Gordon. Brown scored on an error that extended Binghamton's deficit to 6-1. Brown scored on an error again in the sixth, which was an unearned run against McLoughlin.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Reimer recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season and the first four-hit game of his career since August 17, 2023, with High-A Brooklyn...Smith went 2-for-6 with three runs batted in and one run, which marked his 21st multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game. Parada went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk and extended his hit streak to five games and recorded his 17th multi-hit game...Suero went 1-for-5 with two runs and a walk and extended his on-base streak to 14 games...Ewing recorded his first multi-hit game at the Double-A level...De Los Santos extended his hit streak to seven games with Binghamton...Binghamton recorded 13 hits and drew nine walks.







