Ponies Score Eight Unanswered, Walk-Off Cats in Tenth

Published on August 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - Despite a four-run first and a 7-1 lead, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-24, 45-64) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-13, 73-35) at Morabito Stadium on Thursday night, 9-7. Entering the bottom of the eighth inning trailing 7-2, the Rumble Ponies scored seven unanswered runs and capped the game with third baseman Jacob Reimer's two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to hand New Hampshire its seventh straight defeat.

Fisher Cats first baseman Jackson Hornung and left fielder Dasan Brown led the way offensively as Hornung crushed a solo homer and Brown knocked three hits in Thursday night's win.

Making his sixth start of the season, right-hander Alex Amalfi set a new season-high with six strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits in 2-1/3 innings of work. Devereaux Harrison took over with two on and one out in the bottom of the third inning and picked up two punchouts to end the frame. Harrison went on to deal 2-2/3 scoreless, no-hit innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Making his Double-A debut Yondrei Rojas allowed one run and struck out one in one inning of relief. Reliever Nate Garkow pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning before left-hander Kai Peterson started his Double-A debut in the bottom of the eighth. Peterson pitched 2/3 of an inning and was charged for two earned runs. Conor Larkin gave up three runs on four hits in 1-1/3 innings pitched before Chay Yeager (L, 0-1) suffered the loss by allowing Binghamton's walk-off homer in the 10th.

Binghamton starter RJ Gordon surrendered six runs and one earned run on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in 4-2/3 innings pitched. Righty Trey McLoughlin replaced Gordon in the top of the fifth inning and tossed 1-1/3 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run with one walk and one strikeout. Jordan Geber, Saul Garcia and Ryan Lambert combined to hold New Hampshire to no runs on one hit across the seventh, eighth and ninth frames. Reliever Carlos Guzman (W, 4-2) earned the win by firing a scoreless top of the 10th inning.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Alex Amalfi fans season-high six batters in sixth start of the season

RHP Devereaux Harrison collects five punchouts in 2-2/3 relief innings

INF Jackson Hornung crushes fourth Fisher Cats homer

OF Dasan Brown doubles twice, drives in two runs

RHP Yondrei Rojas, LHP Kai Peterson make Double-A debuts out of Fisher Cats bullpen

Fisher Cats go 3-for-20 with RISP, strand nine on base

Down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, Binghamton right fielder D'Andre Smith poked a single to left-center field that cashed in two runs and tied the game, 7-7. New Hampshire brought the go-ahead run to third in the top of the 10th inning but could not capitalize.

The Fisher Cats opened the scoring after three consecutive two-out base hits in the top of the first inning. second baseman Eddinson Paulino and designated hitter Alex De Jesus each punched a two-out base hit to make it 2-0. Brown followed by tucking a double down the left field line that plated Paulino and De Jesus, extending New Hampshire's lead to 4-0.

New Hampshire added one more run in the top of the second inning on Hornung's fourth Fisher Cats homer of the season, bringing the score to 5-0.The Fisher Cats added two more runs on a pair of Binghamton fielding errors to extend their lead to 7-1.

The series continues with a 7:05 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. Right-hander Fernando Perez (0-0, -.-- ERA) will make his first career Double-A start for the Fisher Cats against Binghamton's Jonathan Santucci (3-0, 3.33 ERA).

Following the six-game series in Binghamton, the Fisher Cats begin their only series of 2025 against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

Following the six-game series in Binghamton, the Fisher Cats begin their only series of 2025 against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.







