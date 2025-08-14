Willems, Retzbach Combine for Nine RBI in Win over Erie

Published on August 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, beat the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday night by a final score of 15-6.

Adam Retzbach put Chesapeake (14-28, 45-64) on the board in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly. In the second, Brandon Butterworth drove in another run on a groundout and Creed Willems plated two on a single. Willems finished the game with five RBI, a new Double-A high.

Nestor German (W, 4-6) got the start for the Baysox and went five innings. He allowed just two baserunners through his first four frames and struck out five, but allowed Erie (20-21, 65-45) to score four runs in the fifth.

Tyson Neighbors made his third appearance for Chesapeake out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings. He has yet to allow a run in a Baysox uniform.

Chesapeake continued to add to its lead. In the fourth, Willems and Retzbach each hit two-run home runs, part of a six-run inning. Retzbach finished the game with four RBI.

The Baysox added another in the sixth on an error to make the score 12-4. In the bottom of the eighth, while facing a position player, Willems, Retzbach and Tavian Josenberger all hit RBI singles to extend the lead to 11 runs. In the first three games of the series, Willems had seven hits, three of which were home runs.

Chesapeake's 15 runs and 15 hits were their highest totals of the year.

The series continues tomorrow at Prince George's Stadium when Levi Wells (0-6, 3.05) takes the mound for the Baysox against Erie's Andrew Sears (0-1, 11.57). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.