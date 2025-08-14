Amalfi, Gordon Square off as Series Resumes in Binghamton

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-23, 47-62) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-13, 72-35) continue their six-game series with a 6:07 PM EDT first pitch at Morabito Stadium on Thursday night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies were rained out on Wednesday night. The washed-out game will be made up on Saturday as the two teams will play a doubleheader starting at 1:15 PM EDT.

New Hampshire's losing streak slid to six with a 5-3 loss to Binghamton in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Charles McAdoo cracked his team-leading 13th homer of the year in the top of the third frame. McAdoo went on to go 2-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Victor Arias, Je'Von Ward and Cade Doughty each recorded multi-hit games. Ward has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and has driven in nine runs in that span. Through 10 games in August, Ward is 11-for-37 with five extra base hits and a .568 slugging percentage. Doughty poked a pair of singles for his team-best 21st multi-hit performance of the year.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Alex Amalfi (5-7, 5.19 ERA) will make his sixth start and 29th appearance for the Fisher Cats on Thursday night. Through five starts, Amalfi owns an 0-2 record with a 5.24 earned run average, compared to a 5-5 record and a 4.98 earned run average over 23 relief outings. Amalfi leads all Fisher Cats arms with 75 punchouts to 36 walks in 59 innings of work. The right-hander struggled in his last outing, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks in a 3-1/3-inning start against Reading on August 9. Amalfi fired four scoreless, one-hit innings with four strikeouts in New Hampshire's 6-0 win over Chesapeake on August 2. After posting a 6.06 earned run average in June, Amalfi pitched to a 2.81 earned run average across 16 innings in July. The 24-year-old surrendered five runs over his eight appearances while collecting 20 strikeouts to seven free passes. Amalfi is in his fourth season of professional baseball since being signed by Toronto during the 2022 campaign. He became the third player in the UMass Boston program's 43-year history to sign an MLB contract. Amalfi spent his first full pro season with Single-A Dunedin in 2023 before joining High-A Vancouver in 2024. Over 68-2/3 innings last season, Amalfi went 3-1 with a 3.28 earned run average, with 87 strikeouts to just 26 walks. Amalfi broke camp with Double-A New Hampshire in 2025.

Binghamton's RJ Gordon (3-0, 4.30 ERA) gets the ball for his second start against New Hampshire and fifth start for the Rumble Ponies. Gordon joined Binghamton on July 7 after posting a 5-2 record with a 3.06 earned run average in 15 appearances for High-A Brooklyn. Through five appearances and four starts with the Ponies, Gordon owns a 4.30 earned run average with 28 punchouts to six walks in 29-1/3 innings pitched. Gordan's lone relief appearance was at Delta Dental Stadium on July 19, when the righty allowed six runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts over 4-1/3 innings of work. New Hampshire's Devonte Brown knocked a solo homer off Gordon in the bottom of the third inning before the Fisher Cats tagged Gordon for five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Cade Doughty poked a two-RBI single and Gabriel Martinez drove in two runs with a triple as the Fisher Cats went on to defeat Binghamton, 11-6. Gordon was a 13th-round draft pick by the Mets in 2024 and the 23-year-old has climbed to Double-A Binghamton in his first season of professional baseball.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 14, 2005- The Fisher Cats earned a four-game series split with Binghamton with a 9-2 win in Manchester. Binghamton scored the game's first two runs before the Fisher Cats took the lead in the fourth with three runs, and then added five more in the fifth. Chip Cannon had a two-run triple in the third and Erik Kratz followed with a double. Rob Cosby finished 4-for-5 with three doubles and a pair of runs batted in. Vince Perkins was the winning pitcher for New Hampshire, allowing one earned run in five innings. Jordan DeJong pitched the final four for a save.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Binghamton play the third game of the series starting at 7:05 PM EDT on Friday night. Right-hander Fernando Perez (0-0, -.-- ERA) will make his first career Double-A start for the Fisher Cats since being called up from High-A Vancouver on August 12. Binghamton's Jonathan Santucci (3-0, 3.33 ERA) gets the start for the Rumble Ponies.







