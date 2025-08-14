Bertrand Deals Another Scoreless Start in Squirrels Loss

RICHMOND, Va. - John Michael Bertrand pitched a scoreless start for the fourth time in his last five outings but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Altoona Curve, 6-1, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (42-66-1, 21-20) fell back into a tie for second place in the Southwest Division second-half standings and now trail the Curve (54-56, 24-18) but 2.5 games.

Bertrand threw five scoreless innings, striking out seven batters. In his last six starts since July 4, he has gone 3-1 with a 0.56 ERA (2 ER/32.1 IP). Dating back to May 4, he is 5-4 with a 2.03 ERA (20/88.2), the second-lowest ERA in the Eastern League behind only Binghamton's Jonah Tong in that stretch.

In the bottom of the third inning, Dayson Croes hit his first Double-A homer, a solo shot off Altoona starter Wilber Dotel, for a 1-0 Richmond lead. He finished the game with three hits.

In the top of the sixth inning, Esmerlyn Valdez reached on an error, moved to second on a balk by Cameron Pferrer and scored on a Javier Rivas single to tie the score, 1-1.

The Curve followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases before Jack Choate entered from the bullpen and walked P.J. Hilson to give Altoona 2-1 lead. Choate struck out Jebb to strand the bases loaded.

In the eighth, Kervin Pichardo hit an RBI single and a run scored on a passed ball to give the Curve a 4-1 lead.

After three walks to load the bases in the top of the ninth, Mitch Jebb hit a two-run single to open a 6-1 Altoona lead.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Lefty Joe Whitman (3-8, 5.20) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Alessandro Ercolani (1-7, 3.54). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

